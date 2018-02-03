Future wakeboarding competition future in doubt

WAKEBOARDING: Following the recent controversy over a wakeboarding competition held on the Clarence River in Grafton, Wakeboard Australia is doubting whether they'll bring the competition back to the Valley.

Wakeboard Australia vice-president Leigh Baguley said the episode left organisers with a sour taste in their mouth, after local residents were disruptive of the competition, which had received permission from Roads and Maritime Services to go ahead.

"We would need to see a solid argument to see why we could be coming back,” Baguley said.

"We will consider all locations before bringing an event to town, we take our events all around Australia, but when we're confronted aggressively by local residents and don't get any support from council, it makes it hard.”

Baguley said it was hard to overcome some people's perception of wakeboarding as being a damaging sport to the environment.

"We're a controlled sport and run a very strict line with the way we run members through the competition,” he said.

"Unfortunately in the eyes of the public they see people who own wakeboarding boats doing the wrong thing who have no affiliation with us. They're damning the sport but we can't control that, and it happens in every sport.”

With six out of the top 10 wakeboarders in the world visiting Grafton as part of the competition last weekend, Baguley said it would be a shame for the Clarence Valley to miss out on a world-class event,” Baguley said.

"There's many a town that would love that kind of exposure,” he said.

"We estimate the competition would have brought in at least $50,000 into the local economy over the last two days, and we had a lot of juniors training in the region leading up to the event that would have contributed to that too,” Baguley said.

"When we started the process with council it was about trying to bring people to the town, and with the bypass it was all about putting Grafton on the map.”

Baguley said a decision would be made about whether Wakeboarding Australia returns to Grafton when they identify locations early in their season next year.