AFL legends list their Top 10 players

THREE AFL great have have responded to Mark Robinson's Top 50 list with their own top 10 players in the AFL.

In the 2019 edition of Herald Sun chief football writer Robinson's annual pre-season ranking of the top 50 players in the AFL, Fremantle skipper Nat Fyfe came out on top, with Dustin Martin and Patrick Dangerfield rounding out the top three.

In response, former Melbourne Demons star Garry Lyon, Saints great Nick Riewoldt and Bombers legend Tim Watson came up with their own top 10s.

Nat Fyfe was Robbo’s No.1. (Photo by Adam Trafford/AFL Media/Getty Images)

Lyon ranked Richmond star Martin as his No.1, while Riewoldt went with Demons ruckman Max Gawn and Watson backed Lance Franklin as the league's best.

The only thing all four lists had in common was Martin's presence in the top three.

Martin, Fyfe, Franklin, Dangerfield, Gawn and Patrick Cripps were the only players to feature in all four top 10s.

Lyon, Riewoldt and Watson all had Alex Rance in their top 10 - but the Richmond star ranked just 19th in Robinson's list.

Melbourne young gun Clayton Oliver came in at No. 10 on Robinson's list, No. 7 on Lyon's and No. 9 on Watson's - but missed out on Riewoldt's altogether.

Dustin Martin was Lyon’s No.1. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

GARRY LYON

1. Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2. Lance Franklin (Sydney)

3. Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

4. Alex Rance (Richmond)

5. Max Gawn (Melbourne)

6. Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

7. Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

8. Jack Riewoldt (Richmond)

9. Nat Fyfe (Fremantle)

10. Brodie Grundy (Collingwood)

Riewoldt rated Gawn highest. (Photo by Adam Trafford/AFL Media/Getty Images)

NICK RIEWOLDT

1. Max Gawn (Melbourne)

2. Dustin Martin (Richmond)

3. Lance Franklin (Sydney)

4. Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

5. Josh Kelly (GWS Giants)

6. Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

7. Nat Fyfe (Fremantle)

8. Alex Rance (Richmond)

9. Josh Kennedy (West Coast)

10. Jeremy McGovern (West Coast)

Watson backed Buddy. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Media/Getty Images)

TIM WATSON

1. Lance Franklin (Sydney)

2. Dustin Martin (Richmond)

3. Alex Rance (Richmond)

4. Nat Fyfe (Fremantle)

5. Jeremy McGovern (West Coast)

6. Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

7. Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

8. Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

9. Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

10. Max Gawn (Melbourne)