G-fest hits the spot for Valley youth

GRAFTON'S young people are yearning for something cool to do, and Jeremy Jablonski is providing the goods with a festival unlike anything the town has seen coming this weekend.

The inaugural G-Fest line-up is filled with huge names in EDM, with acts like Tigerlily, Natalie Sax and Jesse Bloch ready to step out on Saturday.

The brain behind the operation Jeremy Jablonksi said it is set to be a fantastic day with a solid turnout.

"We've sold out of early birds, second release and we're currently on final release," he said.

He said roughly a third of tickets sold so far have been to those under 18 and another third to the 18-27 age bracket.

Mr Jablonski works extensively with Clarence Valley's young people as a youth worker at the New School of Art and has brought fantastic events such as Evolution and Sunday sessions to the Crown Hotel.

He worked to ensure tickets were affordable for music lovers of all ages to give everyone a chance to attend, and have the best chance for successful day .

" I want (G-Fest) to grow to be an annual thing, something that the entire community knows happens every year, and they look forward to it, and that each year it will get bigger and better," he said.

"I wanted the entire community to enjoy something like this, this stuff doesn't happen here very often."

Tickets for G-Fest through Oztix.com.au. More information check the G-Fest Facebook page.