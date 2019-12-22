G-Fest organiser has big plans for Grafton’s music festival

DJ Natalie Sax performs at the GFest under 18's concert at Clarence River Jockey Club. Photo: Adam Hourigan

AFTER another hugely successful G-Fest music festival, organiser Jeremy Jablonski is already planning for a bigger and better event next year.

"It's something I want to continue to grow as an annual thing and to have a positive influence on the community," Mr Jablonski said.

Aaron McDonald and G-Fest organiser Jeremy Jablonski at the inaugural Sunday Sessions event held at the Crown Hotel, Grafton on Sunday, 3rd March, 2018.Photo Jempire Events

The second edition of the electronic dance music festival at the Clarence River Jockey Club brought in hundreds of partygoers as some of the nation's top DJs hit the decks.

It has been a steep learning curve for Mr Jablonski, who despite having a background in events and entertainment has never taken on a project as big as G-Fest.

But the 28-year old is looking to make the festival a large-scale event that changes the perception of Grafton and what it has to offer.

"I always felt like there was never enough for people between 12 and 25 to do it," Mr Jablonski said.

"As a DJ, I've always liked the idea of having a dance music festival here so that's what we did. People like to call Grafton 'G-Hole,' so I went with G-Fest to try and shake the negative connotations with this city."

After the first edition back in March, Mr Jablonski decided to separate the under-18s and over-18s in a bid to make it more accessible to attendees without cutting anyone out.

GFest under 18's concert.

"We had a lot of feedback from the community, attendees and those who didn't come last time for that reason. We decided to make the change so we could still cater to all and make it more enjoyable for everyone," he said.

"I'm very passionate about young people so I didn't want to cut them out."