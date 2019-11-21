Gabba prices likely to test cricket fans

CRICKET fans will be hit for six when they turn up at the Gabba today having to pay 55 cents more for a beer than they did on average last year at Queensland stadiums.

The Courier-Mail analysed how much sports enthusiasts will have to fork out for food and drink at the opening Test series and found beer prices were up more than 5 per cent compared to the average last year at stadiums including Suncorp, 1300 Smiles and Cbus.

A plastic cup of XXXX Gold will set fans back $8.60 compared to the $8.05 detailed in a Stadium Queensland report 12 months ago, which outlined the average cost of food and beverages across all its venues.

A cup of beer XXXX Gold will cost punters $8.60 and a bucket of chips $5.90 at the Gabba on Thursday. Picture: Jono Searle.

And the Gabba is on a good wicket with chips and hot dogs also slightly more expensive.

This cricket season at the Gabba a cup of chips is $5.90, a meat pie $5 and a hotdog will set you back $6.05.

If you want something a little fancier there's a tandoori chicken pizza ($12), pulled pork and brisket rolls $12.25 and lamb souvlaki for $12.35.

A salad will set you back $9.

Trends and marketing expert Stephen Holden said there could be a rise in people questioning whether they want to pay "insanely high prices" for food and drink at sporting and music events.

"Unfortunately it is so much easier to watch at home and get the live experience that basically stadiums are now facing competition," he said.

"Now what you have is an economic local monopoly, if I want a bottle of water or a drink, the only people that can supply it, admittedly have paid an expensive franchise to be there, so they need to recoup their costs but yes the prices are insane."

"Sadly, running a stadium isn't cheap, but if they're used even two times a week which would be generous, that space sits unused for most of the week."

Finder money specialist Taylor Blackburn agrees food costs can be "eye-wateringly high".

"Although it can be fun to eat a little stadium food, pack a few cheeky snacks and you'll get more bang for your buck at the game," he said.

Griffith University Economics Professor and former International Monetary Fund International Consultant Economist Tony Makin said supplier costs were usually a major factor in price rises.

"With the captive audience, there's not a lot of choice, you can't jump into a car and go somewhere else."

A spokesman for The Gabba said the Stadiums Taskforce Report found Stadiums Queensland venues provided good value for fans, with food and beverage prices cheaper than interstate on average.