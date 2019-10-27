Menu
Offbeat

Gable Tostee claims harassment over Tinder share

by Nicole Pierre
27th Oct 2019 6:22 PM
GABLE Tostee has claimed he was the victim of harassment and threatened legal action after social media users circulated what they claimed was his new Tinder profile, with a warning to women to stay away from him.

Screen grabs of a Tinder profile belonging to Eric Thomas - the name Tostee has adopted - featuring images of him, were shared by women on Twitter.

One of the shares on social media of the Tinder profile that caused Gable Tostee to hit out at online critics. Picture: Twitter
One woman shared the pictures with the caption: "Remember Gable Tostee? The guy involved in the tinder date balcony death? Well he's on Melbourne tinder now going by the name Eric. Go figure."

Thomas took to Facebook, saying: "Everyone needs to report this as harassment. I have already saved every post and share of it and will definitely be taking legal action."

Tostee was acquitted over the murder and manslaughter of Warriena Wright after she fell from a 14th-floor balcony and died during a date with him in 2014.

cyberbullying editors picks gable tostee harassment social media tinder

