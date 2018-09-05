Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EUROPE BOUND: Tyler Gaddes (left) with fellow rep star Jake Lambeth, who were both picked to play schoolboy hockey for Australia.
EUROPE BOUND: Tyler Gaddes (left) with fellow rep star Jake Lambeth, who were both picked to play schoolboy hockey for Australia. Jarrard Potter
Hockey

Gaddes earns Junior Sportsperson gong

Jarrard Potter
by
5th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUNIOR SPORTSPERSON: After facing fierce competition at the School Sport Australia Boys 16 Years and Under Championship on the Gold Coast last month representing his state, Tyler Gaddes impressed selectors enough to be picked on the SSA International Hockey Tour to Europe in May next year.

Gaddes will be joined by fellow Grafton hockey star Jake Lambeth, and joins him in being named a Jetts Fitness Junior Sportsperson of the Month.

NSW finished third in the national schoolboy hockey competition, and Gaddes said he wasn't expecting to be named in next year's 17-day schoolboy tour of the Netherlands, France, Belgium and Germany, where they will play a three-match tournament against other European schoolboy teams.

With the Grafton Hockey Association season reaching the finals, Gaddes said he is focused on trying to help his team Barbs reach a Premier League grand final.

"We're playing the Bears this weekend, and I think we've got a pretty good chance of winning,” he said.

Related Items

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Funeral for one of the Valley's indigenous champions

    Funeral for one of the Valley's indigenous champions

    News The Valley has chance to say farewell to one of its champions for indigenous issues over the past 50 years.

    • 5th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    No mercy for low-range drink drive offenders

    premium_icon No mercy for low-range drink drive offenders

    Crime Section 10s not enough deterrence for drink drivers.

    • 5th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    GALLERY: Exhibition brings vital message about environment

    premium_icon GALLERY: Exhibition brings vital message about environment

    News Malcolm King and Julie McKenzie opened Snapshot at the Old Kirk

    • 5th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    Council makes final decision on controversial intersection

    premium_icon Council makes final decision on controversial intersection

    News Council makes the final decision at extraordinary meeting

    Local Partners