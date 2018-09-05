Gaddes earns Junior Sportsperson gong

EUROPE BOUND: Tyler Gaddes (left) with fellow rep star Jake Lambeth, who were both picked to play schoolboy hockey for Australia.

EUROPE BOUND: Tyler Gaddes (left) with fellow rep star Jake Lambeth, who were both picked to play schoolboy hockey for Australia. Jarrard Potter

JUNIOR SPORTSPERSON: After facing fierce competition at the School Sport Australia Boys 16 Years and Under Championship on the Gold Coast last month representing his state, Tyler Gaddes impressed selectors enough to be picked on the SSA International Hockey Tour to Europe in May next year.

Gaddes will be joined by fellow Grafton hockey star Jake Lambeth, and joins him in being named a Jetts Fitness Junior Sportsperson of the Month.

NSW finished third in the national schoolboy hockey competition, and Gaddes said he wasn't expecting to be named in next year's 17-day schoolboy tour of the Netherlands, France, Belgium and Germany, where they will play a three-match tournament against other European schoolboy teams.

With the Grafton Hockey Association season reaching the finals, Gaddes said he is focused on trying to help his team Barbs reach a Premier League grand final.

"We're playing the Bears this weekend, and I think we've got a pretty good chance of winning,” he said.