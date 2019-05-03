Gaddes joins state team for Nationals

CHOSEN: Barbarians Hagars midfielder Reece Gaddes, 19, has been selected to play for the NSW State Under 21 side at the Hockey Australia National Championships in July.

HOCKEY: Picked in the NSW State Under-21 men's team to play at the Nationals in Lismore in July, Reece Gaddes will be looking to use his club experience to prepare for the challenge of taking on some of Australia's best hockey players.

Playing for Labrador in Queensland alongside Australian Hockeyroos players, Gaddes said he learnt a lot in his time playing hockey in Brisbane.

"It's good to learn from all of the older and experienced players, they've all played a lot of hockey and it's been great to learn from them,” Gaddes said.

The chance to represent his state was something Gaddes said he was looking forward to, after playing in the second NSW Under-21 team last year.

"I got called up to play in the twos side because I was in the Under-18 side, but this year will be my first chance to play in the NSW ones team,” he said.

"Especially since I'm a bit younger than the other players, I'm only 19 but I'm used to playing against older players in club hockey.”

Gaddes said the state team will have a few training sessions in Sydney ahead of the tournament beginning in Lismore on July 10.

Former Grafton Hockey Association player Grace Young has also been picked in the NSW Under-21 women's team for the Nationals.