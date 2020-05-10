Menu
UFC 249
Sport

Gaethje rocks Ferguson as UFC returns with an epic

by Nick Walshaw
10th May 2020 3:45 PM
Justin Gaethje has revived world sport in devastating fashion. 

After far too long without anything to watch in Australia bar horseracing and NRL replays, Gaethje has broken the COVID-19 drought in devastating fashion at UFC 249 - in the process claiming the UFC interim lightweight title.

Despite entering an empty Florida arena as a huge underdog, Gaethje claimed an overwhelming upset win over the No.1 ranked Tony Ferguson with a devastating fifth round stoppage.

Justin Gaethje rose to the occasion to get the better of world no.1 Tony Ferguson.
While Ferguson was still on his feet, referee Herb Dean waved the fight off after the favourite was once again rocked for what would be the final time in an incredible five rounds.

How Ferguson stayed standing for so long, who knows?

Gaethje landed blow after blow to earn a fifth round TKO.
But Gaethje dominated throughout.

Elsewhere, UFC bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo defended his own title against Dominic Cruz in the co-main, then sensationally announced his retirement.

But does the champ dubbed Triple C really mean it?

Who knows.

Regardless, world sport is undoubtedly back.

