Gai makes her mark on Grafton
THE Waterhouse name has been an institution in racing for decades, but it's Gai who has brought the name to Grafton, especially in the last 20 years.
Despite four Grafton Cup wins - in 2006 with Rocking On, in 2014 with Queenstown, 20015 with Bonfire and Supply and Demand last year with Adrian Bott, Waterhouse still doesn't quite hold the record.
T Callinan, who won five Grafton Cups in the post 1909 era, is the record holder for the most wins in the long-standing race.
Despite never making it to the carnival herself, the queen of Australian racing has certainly made a name for herself among the Clarence River Jockey Club crowds.
In 2017, she told The Daily Examiner editor Bill North for our On Track magazine that the warmth of Grafton's racing carnival was not lost on her.
"It's a great carnival. I love the country racing. The tracks are excellent and I love to send my horses to them," she said.
"When you go to the races at the country it doesn't take long to run into people. They all seem to congregate at those big racing carnivals."
Waterhouse didn't nominate a horse for the Grafton Cup this year.
GRAFTON CUP WINNERS
1998 - Catapult; T: Kim Waugh (Moore); J: S Seamer
1999 - Count Scenario; T: Harold Norman; J: C Munce
2000 - Simigan; T: Brian Smith; J: A Robinson
2001 - Desk Top Lover; T: Liam Birchley; J: M Cahill
2002 - Master Pom; T: Anne-Marie Ruttley; J: N Cumberland
2003 - Belus; T: Robert Smerdon; J: M Zahra
2004 - Pacific Dancer; T: Shaun Dwyer; M Rodd
2005 - Storm Hill; T: Tim Martin; J: C Munce
2006 - Rocking On; T: Gai Waterhouse; J: J Innes
2007 - Ashraf; T: S Phegan; J: D Sprigs
2008 - Art Success; T: John Collins; J: J Lloyd
2009 - Castle Heights; T: Donna Logan; J: S Katsidis
2010 - Twin Wing; T: Guy Walker; J: J Ford
2011 - Warrior Within; T: Bruce Hill; J: P Hammersley
2012 - Shamardashing; T: John Thompson; J: J Lloyd
2013 - Mr O'Ceirin; T: Ciaron Maher; J: B Shinn
2014 - Queenstown; T: Gai Waterhouse; J: T Clark
2015 - Bonfire; T: Gai Waterhouse; J: B Shinn
2016 - Rednav; T: Sally Taylor; J: P Graham
2017 - Supply and Demand; T: Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott; J: J Parr