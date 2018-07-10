Gai makes her mark on Grafton

THE Waterhouse name has been an institution in racing for decades, but it's Gai who has brought the name to Grafton, especially in the last 20 years.

Despite four Grafton Cup wins - in 2006 with Rocking On, in 2014 with Queenstown, 20015 with Bonfire and Supply and Demand last year with Adrian Bott, Waterhouse still doesn't quite hold the record.

T Callinan, who won five Grafton Cups in the post 1909 era, is the record holder for the most wins in the long-standing race.

Despite never making it to the carnival herself, the queen of Australian racing has certainly made a name for herself among the Clarence River Jockey Club crowds.

In 2017, she told The Daily Examiner editor Bill North for our On Track magazine that the warmth of Grafton's racing carnival was not lost on her.

"It's a great carnival. I love the country racing. The tracks are excellent and I love to send my horses to them," she said.

"When you go to the races at the country it doesn't take long to run into people. They all seem to congregate at those big racing carnivals."

Waterhouse didn't nominate a horse for the Grafton Cup this year.

GRAFTON CUP WINNERS

1998 - Catapult; T: Kim Waugh (Moore); J: S Seamer

1999 - Count Scenario; T: Harold Norman; J: C Munce

2000 - Simigan; T: Brian Smith; J: A Robinson

2001 - Desk Top Lover; T: Liam Birchley; J: M Cahill

2002 - Master Pom; T: Anne-Marie Ruttley; J: N Cumberland

2003 - Belus; T: Robert Smerdon; J: M Zahra

2004 - Pacific Dancer; T: Shaun Dwyer; M Rodd

2005 - Storm Hill; T: Tim Martin; J: C Munce

2006 - Rocking On; T: Gai Waterhouse; J: J Innes

2007 - Ashraf; T: S Phegan; J: D Sprigs

2008 - Art Success; T: John Collins; J: J Lloyd

2009 - Castle Heights; T: Donna Logan; J: S Katsidis

2010 - Twin Wing; T: Guy Walker; J: J Ford

2011 - Warrior Within; T: Bruce Hill; J: P Hammersley

2012 - Shamardashing; T: John Thompson; J: J Lloyd

2013 - Mr O'Ceirin; T: Ciaron Maher; J: B Shinn

2014 - Queenstown; T: Gai Waterhouse; J: T Clark

2015 - Bonfire; T: Gai Waterhouse; J: B Shinn

2016 - Rednav; T: Sally Taylor; J: P Graham

2017 - Supply and Demand; T: Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott; J: J Parr