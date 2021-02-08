GAINS: Mr Universe coming to tell it as it is

Lee Priest renowned to have one of the world’s best bodies, has won Mr Universe and doesn’t mince his words.

And he’s coming to the Clarence Valley for one day to tell you his story and his views on everything in a session that won’t be repeated anywhere else.



“It’s a once-in-lifetime opportunity,” Bodyrock gym owner Tom Griffiths said.

The Townsend gym will host the internationally renowned bodybuilder for a meet and greet session on Wednesday February 17 in a ticketed session from 11-3pm, and he will also give a seminar and dinner at Sanctus Brewery that night from 6pm.

“He’s definitely one of Australia’s best ever bodybuilders, and his arms are still considered the best ever,” Mr Griffiths said.

“I’ve always followed him, and he does a lot of charity work for animal shelters, auctioning gear and trophies and donates the proceeds.

“I met him once when he was presenting trophies at a bodybuilding competition that (Tom’s wife) Regina was competing in, and I think she was more excited about having him present the trophy than the trophy itself.”

Mr Griffiths contacted Priest about doing a seminar for locals, and said it was a great opportunity for those to be inspired, continue with their work or even find out what it took to get to the top.

“Things have been pretty tough for gyms over the last year, and we thought, let’s try and get somebody here, and you might as well get the best at what they do,” Mr Griffiths said.

“We’ve always been a bodybuilding gym – in the 14 years we’ve always had someone go off to state, national, or even win world titles from here.”

Tickets are available through the gym or by visiting https://www.trybooking.com/BOBVK