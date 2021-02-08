Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former Mr Universe Lee Priest is coming to the Lower Clarence
Former Mr Universe Lee Priest is coming to the Lower Clarence
News

GAINS: Mr Universe coming to tell it as it is

Adam Hourigan
8th Feb 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Lee Priest renowned to have one of the world’s best bodies, has won Mr Universe and doesn’t mince his words.

And he’s coming to the Clarence Valley for one day to tell you his story and his views on everything in a session that won’t be repeated anywhere else.

“It’s a once-in-lifetime opportunity,” Bodyrock gym owner Tom Griffiths said.

The Townsend gym will host the internationally renowned bodybuilder for a meet and greet session on Wednesday February 17 in a ticketed session from 11-3pm, and he will also give a seminar and dinner at Sanctus Brewery that night from 6pm.

Newcastle body builder Lee Priest
Newcastle body builder Lee Priest

“He’s definitely one of Australia’s best ever bodybuilders, and his arms are still considered the best ever,” Mr Griffiths said.

“I’ve always followed him, and he does a lot of charity work for animal shelters, auctioning gear and trophies and donates the proceeds.

“I met him once when he was presenting trophies at a bodybuilding competition that (Tom’s wife) Regina was competing in, and I think she was more excited about having him present the trophy than the trophy itself.”

>>> RELATED: We’ll find a way – gym’s positive outlook through COVID closure

Mr Griffiths contacted Priest about doing a seminar for locals, and said it was a great opportunity for those to be inspired, continue with their work or even find out what it took to get to the top.

Newcastle body builder Lee Priest
Newcastle body builder Lee Priest

“Things have been pretty tough for gyms over the last year, and we thought, let’s try and get somebody here, and you might as well get the best at what they do,” Mr Griffiths said.

“We’ve always been a bodybuilding gym – in the 14 years we’ve always had someone go off to state, national, or even win world titles from here.”

Tickets are available through the gym or by visiting https://www.trybooking.com/BOBVK

coastal views lee priest townsend
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        North Coast family business hoping to move into Yamba

        Premium Content North Coast family business hoping to move into Yamba

        News Should the development application be successful, it will generate more jobs for locals.

        JAIL LOCKDOWN: Emergency services called to scene

        Premium Content JAIL LOCKDOWN: Emergency services called to scene

        News Emergency services were called to the Clarence Correctional Centre this morning...

        What’s on your mind this week Clarence Valley?

        Premium Content What’s on your mind this week Clarence Valley?

        Opinion With a lot of love for an amazing charity effort, to complaints about traffic and...

        Cops called to multiple stabbings at Hare Krishna farm

        Premium Content Cops called to multiple stabbings at Hare Krishna farm

        News Emergency crews rushed to the scene at Northern Rivers property