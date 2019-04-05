Gale-force effort looks to motivate Redmen

FULL OF CHAT: Redmen hooker Zac Mason-Gale has taken on the role of revving up his teammates this season, and will need to when the side takes on Byron Bay today .

RUGBY UNION: There's a deathly silence. The opposition has just strung together 15phases and the Grafton Redmen forwards are spent, off their feet.

Suddenly the silence is broken. Zac Mason-Gale, or "Mangers” as he is affectionately known, takes it on himself to lift his teammates with a jarring rev-up. And they respond... even though their lungs are crying out for air.

"Yeah, it's something I've adopted from players that have left the club,” Mason-Gale says.

"When it's quiet on the field and you're not going as well as you should be, I've taken it upon myself to get everyone going. It leaves a big hole when everyone is quiet, so someone has to do the talking.”

Mangers also admits his rev-ups are not just for teammates.

"I have been known to have a yarn to the refs,” the Redmen hooker concedes.

"I think last year I received two yellow cards for saying a little too much. But I think the refs in the Far North Coast are a lot more tolerant and don't mind a chat themselves.”

Ask about his nickname and the 28-year-old gives the impression it's a badge of honour, or a term of endearment.

"Oh, the nickname,” Mangers laughs. "Back in my school days some of my mates reckoned I had a head like a half-sucked mango, so it stuck and everyone calls me Mango or Mangers.”

A local Redmen junior, Mason-Gale made his first-grade debut in 2011 and in recent years has slotted into the hooker position, playing a vital role in scrums and lineouts.

"We lost two key components in the lineout this season with (Kevin Weeks) and Angus Howard departing,” he says.

"But between myself and Jack Anderson, we've taken over the calling and have adopted a different aspect to the calls, which seemed to work in round one against Casuarina.”

It's no secret dropped ball cost the Redmen dearly last Saturday against Casuarina, and with Byron Bay at home this weekend, Grafton will need to work on ball security.

"It's hard to win a game when you fail to string together more than five phases,” Mason-Gale says.

"Last week was a combination of a new side, wet conditions and being our first game. But it will be good to have a home game this weekend and hopefully on a dry paddock.

"Byron have always been competitive so it will be a good game to test where we are at.”

Games kick off at 1.15pm at the Hay Street Rugby Fields with the President's Cup between Grafton and Iluka, women's and first-grade against Byron Bay.