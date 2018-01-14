Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Gale force winds to hit the North Coast

Gale force winds are set to hit the North Coast from this afternoon.
Gale force winds are set to hit the North Coast from this afternoon. Patrick Woods

Buy Now

BATTEN down the hatches because gale force winds are going to hit the North Coast this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meterology has this morning issued a severe weather warning.

Heavy swell up to 4-metres is also forecast.

Weather Situation: A deepening low pressure system over the central Tasman Sea combined with a strengthening high pressure ridge in the east of the state is generating vigorous southerly winds along the New South Wales coast.

Damaging Winds: Averaging 60 to 70 km/h with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h are likely over parts of the Illawarra, Sydney and Hunter coastal fringe from the afternoon, and over the far northern coastal fringe from the late afternoon.
Winds are expected to ease overnight.

Locations which may be affected include Coffs Harbour, Newcastle, The Entrance, the Sydney coast, Wollongong, Jervis Bay, Yamba and Byron Bay.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a gale force wind warning for the North Coast this morning.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a gale force wind warning for the North Coast this morning.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
* Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.
* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology coffs coast gale force winds north coast severe weather

Coffs Coast Advocate
Break-ins hit Grafton

Break-ins hit Grafton

"Hopefully we will be able to get some fingerprints and evidence from the CCTV cameras."

Walters in right mindset for pro junior debut

Dakoda Walters gets some air during his recent trip to Hawaii with the Billabong Bloodlines team.

After a breakout year, Dakoda Walters is ready to start 2018 right.

A berry tasty way to socialise with the pick of the bunch

BERRY FRESH: Orara Downs Blueberries is a family owned business in Grafton.

Orara Downs welcomes everyone to come and pick fresh blueberries.

Riverfront property is the whole package

PICTURESQUE: 89 Sanders Rd, Whiteman Creek offers the whole package to someone looking to enjoy a river lifestyle.

Beautiful home up for sale in Whiteman Creek

Local Partners