Gallant Tigers keep on fighting

AUSSIE RULES: Despite putting the call out for players last week, the Grafton Tigers succumbed to an understrength Port Macquarie Magpies outfit 19.19 (133) to 1.3 (9).

Playing at Ellem Oval, the Magpies travelled light for all grades but were still too strong for the Tigers.

The Tigers put a full complement of 22 players on the park in what was a positive outcome for the club after playing short the last few weeks. Once again, the team was led by the core of the premiership winning Under 18 team from 2017. Whilst these youngsters are fast and fearless they would really benefit from the leadership experience and support of four or five experienced, quality players.

Despite having seven players back up from the earlier Reserve Grade match, Port were able to maintain their winning form and cement second place on the ladder.

An eight goal to one opening term gave the Magpies the luxury of taking their foot off the accelerator and controlling their exertions for the remainder of the match. Their last quarter goal tally of two is a strong indicator that by this stage in the match the Magpies were happy to finish the job and head home without exposing themselves to risk of injury.

In the women's clash, the joint venture Northern Beaches/Grafton Blue Tigers, as they've come to be known, did an outstanding job to hold the Magpies to just two goals in the opening term and go to the first break trailing by 13 points.

The Magpies showed their class in the second term to boot five majors, but the Blue Tigers dug deep again in the third and kept the Magpies scoreless.

Goal kicking has been the Magpies' Achilles heel so far in 2019 but their fortunes improved in the final term after stern words from coach Mel Hunt and they were able to seal the match with three goals.

The final score saw the Magpies prevail 10.11 (71) to 0.3 (3).

The Magpies' win sees them move up into second place on the ladder and sets up a blockbuster in next week's clash with the Breakers.