Gallen’s emotional message to ‘porn king’

Paul Gallen's Sydney Superfight blockbuster with Mark Hunt was stacked with drama - and the rollercoaster ride continued after the final bell in his post-fight interview.

Gallen and Hunt slugged out a six-round war that had fans clamouring for more before the judges awarded the former NSW Origin captain a unanimous points decision at Bankwest Stadium on Wednesday night.

The former NSW State of Origin captain's interview with master of ceremonies Rodney O was dominated by his public call-out of UFC champion Robert Whittaker.

But he also gave an emotional message to long-term friend Con Ange, the man widely known as Sydney's "porn king".

Watch Boxing Live & On-Demand on Kayo. Selected international fights, classic bouts and more. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

The 60-year-old, who owns a string of adult retail outlets, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2018. He is terminally ill.

Gallen used his moment in the spotlight to shine a light on the disease and pass on his best-wishes to the adult store mogul.

"I just want to give respect to Queensland for a second," Gallen said in the ring.

Paul Gallen lands a jab. Photo: Kayo, Main Event.

"A good friend of mine here has Motor Neurone Disease, Con Ange, and he's suffering from it at the moment.

"There's a guy in Queensland, Carl Webb, absolute warrior, he's starting a foundation next year. I'm going to donate my gloves from this fight and my shorts and hopefully raise some money for your foundation, Carl.

"All the best with it."

Webb, a former Queensland State of Origin star, was diagnosed with an early onset of motor neurone disease earlier this year.

RELATED: Tszyu's incredible first round KO

He said he had received support from MND Queensland and the ME Foundation - and made the decision in November to start his own foundation to raise money to assist all those battling MND.

Gallen's boxing gear donation is a classy touch that is sure to attract a high price when auctioned off for the charity.

The former Cronulla Sharks forward was much less kind towards Whittaker after admitting to taking offence towards a recent interview given by the Aussie UFC fighter.

"What's next? Robert Whittaker, I watched you about a year ago, you had an interview and you were asked if you'd fight me," Gallen said in the ring after the fight.

Paul Gallen v Mark Hunt at the Sydney SuperFight event.

"You said, 'Yeah I'd fight him, but he wouldn't fight me' and you gave a condescending laugh.

"I'm here mate, and I'm happy to meet you in here (the ring), but stop pricing yourself out of it.

"I've got nothing but respect for Rob, I know him reasonably well but I'm just going to beat him, I'm going to beat him like I beat Mark."

Whittaker's team was reportedly after a $1.5 million payday to step in the ring with Gallen, which the footy star appears to think is "pricing" himself out of a potential clash.

Whittaker has fought twice in the UFC in 2020, recording unanimous points decision wins over Darren Till in July and Jared Cannonier in October, and is right in the mix for a middleweight title shot after bouncing back from a loss to Israel Adesanya in late 2019.

Now the drama will continue into 2021.

Originally published as Gallen's emotional message to 'porn king'