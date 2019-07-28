Menu
Action from the 1st grade qualifying semi-final between Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels at Frank McGuren field.
Action from the 1st grade qualifying semi-final between Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels at Frank McGuren field. Adam Hourigan
GALLERIES: 100+ photos of the people and action of derby day

Adam Hourigan
by
28th Jul 2019 6:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT was a bumper day of footy action. Whether you were there to support your favourite team, or even cheer on some family members there were plenty of red, white and blue faces at Frank McGuren field today.

We've got more than 100 photos of the people and today's action for you to look through. Can you see anyone you know hangng out at the footy?

For our review on the first-grade blockbuster between South Grafton and Grafton, click here, otherwise, enjoy the pictures.

Under 18 Minor Semi-Final

Ladies League Tag

Out and About

First Grade

