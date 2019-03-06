GALLERY: 150 of the Clarence Valley's cutest cats

Jarrard Potter Journalist Full Profile Login to follow

CLARENCE Valley residents have gone above and beyond in their expression of love for their pawesome feline friends, judging by the response to The Daily Examiner's Facebook call-out for purrfect cat pictures.

We put the call out for Facebook followers to nominate their cats, and many people shared very sweet and adorable kittens.

While there were more than 200 adorable cats nominated, unfortunately not every cat can get its 15 minutes of fame, so we think these 150 cats deserve an honourable mention.