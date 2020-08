Adam Hourigan Chief Photographer Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time. Full Profile Login to follow

IT WAS another big weekend of local sport on the Clarence Valley, and our photographer was there to capture some of the action.

From the last game of the day in the local derby between Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels under 16's, to the Grafton Tigers at AFL and the Maclean Bobcats.

Take a look at all the action here: