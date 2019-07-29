GALLERY: 500 people turn out for big opening in Mary Valley

READY, STEADY, GO: More than 500 riders attended the official opening of the Mary Valley Rail Trail at Imbil today.

READY, STEADY, GO: More than 500 riders attended the official opening of the Mary Valley Rail Trail at Imbil today. Gympie Regional Council

AROUND 500 people attended the official opening of the Mary Valley Rail Trail today.

The opening event featured live entertainment, a jumping castle to keep the children occupied, face painting and even free bike hire for those wanting to stroll along the new trail.

Xavier Lommerse, Melinda Lommerse, Alexia Broome, Elke Lommerse at the opening of the Mary Valley Rail Trail. Gympie Regional Council

The 4.7 kilometre trail has had strong support from the local community as well as rail-trail interest groups, both from within the Gympie region and beyond. The Mary Valley Rail Trail is a re-purposing of the disused rail line between Imbil and Brooloo into a purpose-built, outdoor recreation space.

Councillor Bob Fredman said that the trail will add to the tourist opportunities for the Mary Valley.

Mark Linnett and Craig Madsen at the official opening of the Mary Valley Rail Trail. Gympie Regional Council

"What a wonderful way to showcase the beautiful Mary Valley.

"Everyone will all be able to enjoy this facility for many years to come and I am confident this trail will not only be enjoyed by locals but also attract tourists to the area," he said.

The Mary Valley Rail Trail has been fully funded by the Queensland Government as part of the 'Mary Valley Recreation Hub' project which includes $300,000 for the Mary Valley Rail Trail and a further $300,000 going towards Imbil's new skate park, which is currently under construction.