GALLERY: A new experience for the palate

Chef Zac Roberts prepares plates for the patrons at Feast in the Field at Solum Farm on Saturday. Contributed

FEAST in the Field is all about challenging people and exposing them and bringing them closer to local food. According to organiser Mike Smith, that is exactly what they did at the weekend.

"Everyone had such a good time, there wasn't a frown in the place,” he said.

"There were some very happy people who left on the bus at 6pm, the music was unbelievable, there was nothing bad about the day.

"The food was challenging, I reckon, there was some stuff people had never tried, it was different on the palate.”

With seaweed, kangaroo tartre and edible flowers on the menu, Mr Smith said the chefs really did challenge people, but they also worked incredibly well together.

"We've really got some talented people in the local area,” he said.

"One thing that was really cool is we had eight chefs on the one stage that were all working together, which is interesting in its self.

"Chefs are a strange bunch and when you get eight in one room, it can be challenging, but they all worked really well together.”

Mr Smith said the event was a sell out, even with the $170 price tag.

"We had 200 oysters, 20kg of extra large prawns from Iluka, we had kangaroo, there was a full lamb (and more),” he said.

"It was a real experience, people went away happy.”