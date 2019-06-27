Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Neil Bevan and Coby McDonald.
Neil Bevan and Coby McDonald. Tim Jarrett
News

GALLERY: Aircraft open day takes flight

27th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE was something for everyone at the Wings and Wheels open day last weekend.

Clear skies ensured there was a big turnout of aircraft from outside the area, which meant the lovers of all things aeronautical were spoilt for choice.

The most striking of the planes was Mark Awad's CA-25 Winjeel, which he flew down from Ballina and was able to give a number of lucky locals the opportunity to fly in the 60-year-old plane.

Among those at the event were members of the Grafton Gliding Club who were raising money for the Grafton Base Hospital Oncology unit.

Passionate glider Bob King explained you could be gliding from anywhere between five minutes to five hours and some gliders had taken trips as long as 1000km.

"We find what is called a thermal, which is an updraft of warm air that usually forms cumulous clouds and we find them using special instrument called variometer.

"Then we circle around and climb up to 10,000 feet above Grafton. My longest flight was just under five hours.”

The Grafton Aero Club's decision to bring the event forward from August was clearly vindicated by the great turnout at the event at the South Grafton Aerodrome.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
grafton base hospital grafton gliding club wings and wheels
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Future of Glenreagh pool decided

    premium_icon Future of Glenreagh pool decided

    Council News 'I know the Glenreagh Pool doesn't make money, but sometimes council has to provide services to a community despite the costs'

    • 27th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Here's why your rates are set to increase

    premium_icon Here's why your rates are set to increase

    Council News Council will begin taking more from ratepayers from next Monday

    Get ready to meet your queen candidates

    premium_icon Get ready to meet your queen candidates

    News Learn more about the aspiring young ladies each day

    Coutts Crossing a hallmark of success

    premium_icon Coutts Crossing a hallmark of success

    Music Adam Harvey next in line for village venue