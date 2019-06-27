GALLERY: Aircraft open day takes flight

THERE was something for everyone at the Wings and Wheels open day last weekend.

Clear skies ensured there was a big turnout of aircraft from outside the area, which meant the lovers of all things aeronautical were spoilt for choice.

The most striking of the planes was Mark Awad's CA-25 Winjeel, which he flew down from Ballina and was able to give a number of lucky locals the opportunity to fly in the 60-year-old plane.

Among those at the event were members of the Grafton Gliding Club who were raising money for the Grafton Base Hospital Oncology unit.

Passionate glider Bob King explained you could be gliding from anywhere between five minutes to five hours and some gliders had taken trips as long as 1000km.

"We find what is called a thermal, which is an updraft of warm air that usually forms cumulous clouds and we find them using special instrument called variometer.

"Then we circle around and climb up to 10,000 feet above Grafton. My longest flight was just under five hours.”

The Grafton Aero Club's decision to bring the event forward from August was clearly vindicated by the great turnout at the event at the South Grafton Aerodrome.