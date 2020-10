Jenna Thompson Full Profile Login to follow

THE 54th annual Jacaranda Basketball Carnival was cause for extra celebration this year when organisers officially renamed the Grafton PCYC basketball stadium after ‘Mr Basketball’ Bruce Leonard.

The stalwart of Grafton basketball was thrilled to see his name permanently engraved on the entrance of the new stadium when a short ceremony was held during the carnival.

Take a look at the photos from the day.