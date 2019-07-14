Menu
These revellers from Maclean made a splash as they came upriver for the Maclean Cup Races up the river on the Yamba ferry.
People and Places

GALLERY: All the faces from Maclean's day at the cup

14th Jul 2019 6:26 PM
HOW else would you go upriver to celebrate the last day of the racing carnival, than by travelling up the river by boat.

Nearly 100 revellers took the option to enjoy breakfast and some drinks while cruising on the Yamba ferry up the river to partake in Maclean Cup day.

They were joined by an enthusiastic crowd, many who made the trip from the Lower Clarence and all around the area, to enjoy the relaxed, family atmosphere.

The event, sponsored by the Maclean Bowling Club, also held a revamped Fashions on the Field (see next page) and featured a young crowd catching up with friends on a cool, yet picture-perfect day at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

With the gates to the members area thrown open to all at the course and some tight racing on the track, new and old punters enjoyed a day that sent the carnival off in style.

Grafton Daily Examiner

