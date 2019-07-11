GALLERY: All the fashion entrants from Grafton Cup Day
THERE was plenty of style on display on Grafton Cup day as more than 100 people tried their luck in the traditional Fashions on the Field stakes.
Hoted by Purple Pearls this year, competitors showed their style across five categories: Millinery, Best Couple, Best Dressed Male, and Best Dressed Lady Contemporary and Classic.
Take a look at all the outfits that graced the stage today:
Best Millinery
Best Dressed Gent
Best Dressed Couple
Best Dressed Lady Contemporary
Best Dressed Lady Classic