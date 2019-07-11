Menu
Grafton Cup Fashions on the Field Millinery entrant
Grafton Cup Fashions on the Field Millinery entrant Adam Hourigan
People and Places

GALLERY: All the fashion entrants from Grafton Cup Day

by
11th Jul 2019 9:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE was plenty of style on display on Grafton Cup day as more than 100 people tried their luck in the traditional Fashions on the Field stakes.

Hoted by Purple Pearls this year, competitors showed their style across five categories: Millinery, Best Couple, Best Dressed Male, and Best Dressed Lady Contemporary and Classic.

Take a look at all the outfits that graced the stage today:

Best Millinery

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Best Dressed Gent

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Best Dressed Couple

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Best Dressed Lady Contemporary

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Best Dressed Lady Classic

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
crjc fashions on the field july carnival 2019 purple pearls
