Gallery and Clarence Valley has million reasons to celebrate

RUSSELL Crowe wasn't the only one who should be celebrating the value of his collection of curious objects and art which fetched around $3.7m at auction over the weekend.

The people of the Clarence Valley can now also lay claim to that same astonishing figure thanks to the most recent valuation of its public art collection held by the Grafton Regional Gallery.

Last valued in 2013 at almost $2 million, it has since almost doubled in value in five short years to reach the impressive $3.7m total it was officially signed-off at recently.

Assigned with the task of perusing and putting a monetary value on the hundred and hundreds of items held by the gallery, valuer Jon Dwyer of Dwyer Fine Art, Melbourne said the substantial increase in the Grafton Regional Gallery's collection was achieved through its diversity.

"The Grafton gallery's collection has a lot of depth, and while it increased due to the additions value, is also increased due to its quality," Mr Dwyer said.

Some of the significant increases in quality came from very local sources including the substantial increase in value of the watercolours and sketchbooks of Seelands sisters Doris and Gladys O'Grady.

Gladys O'Grady's Great Egret watercolour, Gift of Doris O'Grady 1988

Also contributing to the rise in value were the mid 20th century works initially developed by the Jacaranda Art Society. That collection includes artworks by well known Australian artists such as Elisabeth Cummings, Richard Goodwin, Rupert Richardson, Valerie Morris, Guy Warren, Anne Graham, Wendy Stokes and David Fairbairn.

Guy Warren's Garden with Dead Sun, 1963, oil on Belgian linen, Gift of the Jacaranda Art Society 1988.

The gallery's flagship collection of contemporary Australian drawing, developed through the Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award (JADA), has continued its historical increase in value, especially through the works it holds by respected practitioners Godwin Bradbeer and Michael Zavros.

The regional collection, which is gives the Grafton Regional Gallery its distinct identity, noted developments in value in the early wood fired pottery works by North Coast artists, Kerry Selwood, Tony Nankervis, Geoff Crispin and Dennis Monks, and by artworks by our leading regional artists such as Karla Dickens, Jenny Kitchener, Fiona Fell, Christine Willcocks and Penny Evans.

Penny Evans's Out of Sight, Out of Mind, 2015, Ceramics, wood, chain and thread, Winner of the 2015 CVIAA. Simon Hughes 0422474444

New additions to the collection were also valued for the first time including objects such as photographs and memorabilia.

Recently retired gallery director Jude McBean said the increase is in value is a great statement of the Grafton Regional Gallery, which celebrates its 30th birthday this year.

"The vast majority of the artworks have been donated to the gallery or purchased with funds raised by the community. Thirty years of collecting has developed a collection that our community can be very proud of, one that will be of great historical significance in years to come. It is a great achievement, one that is sure to continue."