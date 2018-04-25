Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RESPECT: Mayor Jim Simmons at the Maclean commemoration service.
RESPECT: Mayor Jim Simmons at the Maclean commemoration service. Ebony Stansfield
News

GALLERY: Anzac Day service in Maclean

ebony stansfield
by
25th Apr 2018 7:21 PM

THE rain didn't dampen the spirits of Maclean residents who lined River Street, waving Australian flags and clapping as the Anzac Day march went by.

The march went all through River Street and finished at the cenotaph for the start of the commemoration ceremony.

Stationed in an Army Jeep on equal second spot was World War II veteran Gordon Rae.

"It brings back a lot of memories,” he said.

Veterans, ex-servicemen, current servicemen and members of the community attended the service including MP Chris Gulaptis and Mayor Jim Simmons, who also paid their respects.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Highlights from 2018 Anzac Day across the Clarence Valley

    Highlights from 2018 Anzac Day across the Clarence Valley

    News LATEST: Did you see our reporters filming the Two-Up at the GDSC this afternoon?

    Russell Crowe asks where were the dignitaries at Dawn Service?

    Russell Crowe asks where were the dignitaries at Dawn...

    News Russell Crowe calls out Coffs Harbour dignitaries after dawn service

    'You're a disgrace': Protester disrupts Anzac Day service

    'You're a disgrace': Protester disrupts Anzac Day service

    News Protester yelled "Germany should have won the war" during Last Post.

    Age no impediment for last of Grafton's diggers

    Age no impediment for last of Grafton's diggers

    News Henry Caldwell has never missed an Anzac day since his service

    Local Partners