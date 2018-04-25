GALLERY: Anzac Day service in Maclean

THE rain didn't dampen the spirits of Maclean residents who lined River Street, waving Australian flags and clapping as the Anzac Day march went by.

The march went all through River Street and finished at the cenotaph for the start of the commemoration ceremony.

Stationed in an Army Jeep on equal second spot was World War II veteran Gordon Rae.

"It brings back a lot of memories,” he said.

Veterans, ex-servicemen, current servicemen and members of the community attended the service including MP Chris Gulaptis and Mayor Jim Simmons, who also paid their respects.