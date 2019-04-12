Gallery artist in residence off to a flying start

MELBOURNE-based artist Dane Lovett is the Grafton Regional Gallery's first artist in residence for 2019 and he's wasting no time in getting down to the business of painting with his first public workshop set for Sunday.

Gallery visitors will have the chance to meet and talk with Dane as he creates a number of simple studies during his residency at the gallery, his works taking the form of watercolours and ink drawings on paper. This medium will also be the subject of his tutored workshop on Sunday from 11am-2pm and everyone is welcome to attend (cost is $60/$55 members and a light lunch is included).

Dane said workshops were a great way to engage with the local community and exchange ideas not only about painting but personal and shared histories.

"I encourage artists of all skill levels, even non-artists, to be involved in this Sunday's workshop and I look forward to meeting everyone,” he said.

Dane's work echoes traditional still life painting where collected objects from everyday popular culture are arranged haphazardly alongside floral arrangements and more curious items.

His work is held in a number of public and private collections including the Art Gallery of New South Wales.

He holds a Bachelor of Fine Art from Queensland University of Technology, Brisbane (2004), received a Bachelor of Fine Art with First Class Honours from Victorian College of Art, Melbourne (2007), as well as a Masters of Fine Art (Research) from the Victorian College of Art, Melbourne (2016).

Gallery director Niomi Sands said gallery staff and supporters were excited to welcome Dane to the gallery and the Clarence Valley.

"We're looking forward to watching his work unfold as he prepares for his exhibition at Sydney gallery, Sullivan+Strumpf in July,” Ms Sands said.

Bookings for the workshop can be made via links on the Grafton Regional Gallery website www.graftongallery.com.au and Eventbrite.