GALLERY: Barnaby Joyce's beachside paradise

FANCY your next holiday break living in the lap of luxury like, oh say a Deputy Prime Minister? Well, you're in luck! And you don't have go too far for the privilege.
The Wooli beach-side holiday home that Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and his former media advisor Vikki Campion stayed at over the Christmas break is available at the tune of $380 a night.
The luxury two-storey, two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment sits along the Wooli oceanfront with all the mod cons needed for someone helping to run the country.
Mr Joyce and his lover stayed rent-free at the $4000 a week Pacific Dawn Luxury Apartments, owned by a friend of Mr Joyce, wealthy Tamworth businessman Greg Maguire.
Since separating from his wife last year, Mr Joyce has been staying at a three-bedroom Armidale property owned by Mr Maguire, who waived the rent for six months, saving Mr Joyce about $14,000.