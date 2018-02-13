Menu
GALLERY: Barnaby Joyce's beachside paradise

The apartment Mr Joyce and Ms Campion stayed in while visiting Wooli, NSW.
The apartment Mr Joyce and Ms Campion stayed in while visiting Wooli, NSW.

FANCY your next holiday break living in the lap of luxury like, oh say a Deputy Prime Minister? Well, you're in luck! And you don't have go too far for the privilege.

The Wooli beach-side holiday home that Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and his former media advisor Vikki Campion stayed at over the Christmas break is available at the tune of $380 a night.

The luxury two-storey, two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment sits along the Wooli oceanfront with all the mod cons needed for someone helping to run the country.

Mr Joyce and his lover stayed rent-free at the $4000 a week Pacific Dawn Luxury Apartments, owned by a friend of Mr Joyce, wealthy Tamworth businessman Greg Maguire.

Since separating from his wife last year, Mr Joyce has been staying at a three-bedroom Armidale property owned by Mr Maguire, who waived the rent for six months, saving Mr Joyce about $14,000.

Topics:  barnaby joyce beachside property editors picks general-seniors-news luxury apartment vikki campion wooli

