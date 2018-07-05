GALLERY: Big win for Black and Gold elegance

Adelaide Zietsch brought the umbrella to compliment her winning outfit in the fashion stakes on Westlawn Black and Gold Race Day.

Adelaide Zietsch brought the umbrella to compliment her winning outfit in the fashion stakes on Westlawn Black and Gold Race Day. Adam Hourigan

ADELAIDE Zietsch's dress was the talk of the Westlawn Finance Black and Gold Race Day.

A black and gold form- fitting, knee-length dress with fur trim was named winner of the fashion stakes.

Coupled with a ruffled black umbrella and a vintage hat, Ms Zietsch stole the show with her elegance. Training to be a textiles teacher, Ms Zietsch made the dress over the weekend, adding the fur late Wednesday night.

Ms Zietsch was so excited to be named winner of the Black and Gold Fashion that she said she was shaking and couldn't sleep last night.

"I haven't entered the Westlawn Cup day (fashions) before but I have entered the South Grafton Cup Day fashions,” she said.

"Everyone is so friendly (at the Grafton races) ... I just really love the atmosphere here and the vibe and the people who come.

"I'll be entering Sunday (in the Lady of the Carnival). It's so easy for us because we live in Coffs Harbour and I'm actually moving to Casino. I love that you have a whole week-long carnival.”

With so many impeccably dressed people, Ms Zietsch said everyone looked beautiful.

Runner-up was Sharlmane Gold and in third place Femy Short. Spirit of the Carnival went to LuzEverson.