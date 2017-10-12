GALLERY: Brothers pair too strong with the willow

WHAT A KNOCK: Brothers' captain Jake Kroehnert punches a shot away behind square during the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket first round clash.

CRICKET: Brothers captain Jake Kroehnert led a dogged first innings fight alongside opener Jamie Firth to lift the 2016/17 premiers to victory in the opening round of the 2017/18 Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket season.

Firth carried his bat to top score with 69 as the pair worked hard to master what was a sluggish McKittrick Park wicket.

Despite losing opener Ben Jurd (6) early in the innings Kroehnert (62 not out) and Firth worked the ball into gaps in the field to finish at 1-165 from 30 overs.

"(Westlawn) were definitely not at full strength but it was pretty good to beat them convincingly,” Kroehnert said.

"We will take a lot of positives out of that innings. It was the kind of wicket that once you got set and had gotten a feel for the pace runs came easy.”

Westlawn seamer Aidan Cahill (1-22 off 5) was the only bowler to taste success for Westlawn but was well backed up by a particularly tricky spell from import Zac Page (0-15 off 5).

"Zacca was easily their best bowler, his five overs were the hardest to deal with all game because he just kept putting it on a good line,” Kroehnert said.

"Going into the second innings we took a lot from his spell and tried to utilise it to our advantage.”

Westlawn opener Brad Inmon (17) attempted to bat his side back into the contest but after losing wickets early it was always going to be a struggle to come away with the victory.

Former South Services batsman Michael Fletcher (22) and captain Jason Rainbow (14) staged a mid-innings fight back with a 36-run stand for the sixth wicket but it was academic by that stage.

"It was that opening spell from Dyl Lucas and Jack Weatherstone that really set up the win,” Kroehnert said.

"We put the choke on them in the first 10 overs and it was home and hosed from there.”

SCOREBOARD

Cleavers Night Competition

Round 1

BROTHERS V WESTLAWN

At McKittrick Park

Toss: Brothers

Brothers 1st Innings

J Firth not out 69

BL Jurd b Cahill 6

J Kroehnert not out 62

Extras (b 9, lb 4, w 14, nb 1) 28

ONE wicket for 165

Overs: 30

FoW: 1-31(BL Jurd)

Bowling: N Blanch 5-0-27-0, AP Cahill 5-0-22-1, N Green 5-1-15-0, Z Page 5-1-15-0, JR Grieve 3-0-21-0, J Ellis 4-0-25-0, PJ Vidler 3-0-27-0

Westlawn 1st Innings

BJ Inmon c McDonald b BJ Weatherstone 17

AP Cahill c Lawrence b DJ Lucas 0

J Ellis c Lawrence b JS Weatherstone 0

PJ Vidler c McDonald b Kinnane 7

JR Grieve c Kerr b BJ Weatherstone 0

M Fletcher c BJ Weatherstone b Kroehnert 22

JP Rainbow c Kerr b Hartz 14

B Shipman c Lawrence b Hartz 2

N Green b EA Lucas 7

Z Page not out 3

N Blanch not out 15

Extras (b 4, lb 6, w 28, nb 1) 39

NINE wickets for 126

Overs: 30

FoW: 1-5(AP Cahill) 2-5(J Ellis) 3-24(BJ Inmon) 4-26(JR Grieve) 5-35(PJ Vidler) 6-71(JP Rainbow) 7-84(M Fletcher) 8-86(B Shipman) 9-98(N Green)

Bowling: DJ Lucas 5-2-10-1, JS Weatherstone 3-1-11-1, BJ Weatherstone 3-0-10-2, AJ Kinnane 3-0-14-1, K Lawrence 1-0-7-0, D Hartz 5-1-17-2, J Kroehnert 4-0-10-1, EA Lucas 3-0-10-1, BL Jurd 2-0-21-0, GA McDonald 1-0-6-0