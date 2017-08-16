31°
Gallery cafe open to expressions of interest

16th Aug 2017 4:58 PM
A large crowd came to the Grafton Regional Gallery to see the winner announced for the 2016 Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award.
A large crowd came to the Grafton Regional Gallery to see the winner announced for the 2016 Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award.

IS IT your dream to own a sophisticated cafe or restaurant?

The Grafton Regional Gallery cafe space is now open for expressions of interest from people to use the space to both complement the gallery and for the new operators to make it their own.

Ford and Dougherty Property commercial manager Natasha Watkinson said despite rumours, the new operators would be able to work with Clarence Valley Council to help grow the business.

"We're working with (the) council on the rent, (it) needs to be affordable, because if they want someone to be successful, the rent needs to be affordable and they need to grow together," Ms Watkinson said.

"There needs to be a complementary relationship between the landlord and the tenant, as with any commercial lease."

Ms Watkinson said there would be a four-week expression of interest period when people could present their ideas for the business.

"Come and have a look at the cafe and then submit an expression of interest which entails a brief overview of the business plan, some details about their menu and pricing and then details in terms of what they'd like to do outside the core business, which would be the 10am to 4pm to complement the gallery," she said.

"Outside 10am to 4pm, this space can be someone's passion project but it still has to operate within the guise of the gallery overall and the style of the gallery space.

"It should be affordable, it should be sophisticated and smart."

There have already been expressions of interest, with Ms Watkinson taking interested parties through the cafe this week.

"If you've been considering this sort of style of operation, then this could be your opportunity," she said.

