GALLERY: Check out the power of this year's Goanna Pulling

STRAINING: Men's lightweight division competition began with John Causley taking out his heat at the Australian National Goanna Pulling Championships in Wooli yesterday. Jarrard Potter

PULLING power of many varieties was on display at the Wooli Sports Ground yesterday at the annual Australian National Goanna Pulling Championships.

The tug-of-war got the day started and the crowd fired up as teams from Maitland, Brisbane and Glen Innes dug in their heels to put on a show of strength and power.

When the tug-of-war was over, the crowds gathered for the moment they had been waiting for: the goanna pulling.

While registrations were slightly lower than last year, the standard of competition was still extremely high as competitors of all ages took to the board to prove their goanna-pulling prowess.

