Kuini Kauwhata and Katherine Nicholls .
Kuini Kauwhata and Katherine Nicholls . Jarrard Potter
GALLERY: Check out who was at Eat Street Yamba

Jarrard Potter
by
7th Oct 2019 5:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH close to 5000 people streaming through Coldstream St on Sunday evening, Yamba Rotary has celebrated another successful Eat Street Yamba.

Rotary Club of Yamba director of community projects Gayle Doe said the club was very happy with the event and they hoped to raise significant funds to help drought-affected communities.

"Last year we supported the Buy a Bale appeal and this year we're hoping to raise around $13,000 for Rotary's drought appeal, Water for the West," Ms Doe said.

"There were close to 40 stalls and we had between 4000-5000 people come through in the four hours the event was on.

"It was good for the tourists and we had many people compliment us and ask if it'll be on again next year so they can plan their holiday around it."

 

