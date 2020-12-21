Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Aged care residents enjoy performing in fun Christmas concert
News

GALLERY: Christmas is in the air at Toowoomba aged care facility

Tom Gillespie
Kevin Farmer
and
21st Dec 2020 1:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Christmas is already in the air at Salem Aged Care, with the South Toowoomba nursing home treated to popular carols by a choir of their fellow residents.

The seven-member choir, which was organised by Lutheran Services’ creative arts team, sang all the classic Christmas songs during the Friday concert to spread cheer ahead of the holidays, all while dressed in their finest festive attire.

Choir member Richard Webster said the concert wasn’t about singing perfectly, but rather sharing in the joys of music during Christmas.

“We’ve practised it so many times but we still get things wrong, but we enjoy it,” he said.

“We enjoy it and you get various tries at how we’re going to do various pieces.”

Creative programs facilitator Chloe Tully said music was a powerful and fun way of helping aged care residents maintain cognitive function.

“Music is such an important part of my job, particularly here being in aged care,” she said.

“Music is such a great therapeutic tool, it assists with memory and agitation.”

Originally published as GALLERY: Christmas is in the air at Toowoomba aged care facility

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ex’s cat killed with zip tie in horrific string of crimes

        Premium Content Ex’s cat killed with zip tie in horrific string of crimes

        Crime “Gratuitous cruelty” was one of the terms used by the judge to describe the crimes of a well-known Coffs Coast business owner.

        62yo man airlifted from Maclean helipad

        Premium Content 62yo man airlifted from Maclean helipad

        Health Patient transported to John Flynn Hospital in a stable condition

        'Do not come': Qld blocks Sydney residents

        Premium Content 'Do not come': Qld blocks Sydney residents

        Health Two new Qld cases as Gladys Berejiklian provides NSW update

        SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Love came down at Christmas

        Premium Content SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Love came down at Christmas

        Religion & Spirituality Christmas will be very different this year, writes Chris Sparks