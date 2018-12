Marianne Ridd and Patty the dog from Brisbane enjoy the Yamba Farmers & Producers Market.

IT WAS a bustle of atmosphere at the special Christmas Eve Yamba Farmers & Producers Market.

Members of the community, and tourists from all around Australia gathered to soak-up sun rays and taste a bit of the Clarence.

Jo Scott and her family at the markets have visited Yamba for generations during the Christmas time, after her great-grandfather built a house in Yamba.

Pups such as Patty enjoyed the markets with owner Marianne Ridd.