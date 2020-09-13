Menu
Grafton Netball Association 11 to 13 representative sides host a Lower Clarence Netball Association 12s side at Westward Park in Grafton on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Photo: Mitchell Keenan
Netball

GALLERY: Clarence netball associations go head to head

Mitchell Keenan
mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
13th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
THE familiar purple and green of Grafton Netball Association welcomed Lower Clarence Netball Association's black and gold to Westward Park on Sunday.

Both associations are accustomed to representative netball clashes but this year things have been a bit different.

With a limit on statewide travel, associations have been forced to think on their feet and GNA decided to invite their closest rivals, LCNA, for a day of competition.

Matches between five Grafton sides and a solitary Lower Clarence team between 11s and 13s took place as players left it all out on the court.

Check out an epic gallery of the action below:

