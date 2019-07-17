Menu
Jersey love
Jersey love Rachael Cooper
Offbeat

GALLERY: Your beautiful bovines

Jenna Thompson
by
17th Jul 2019 12:00 PM

DID you know it was Cow Appreciation Day last Thursday (July 11)?

Anyone who has worked closely with cattle will know they are more than just a source of food.

These highly intelligent creatures that can think critically and solve problems share the same emotional and social quandaries as their human counterparts.

So much so that if you find yourself hanging out with a cow, remember to be nice because he or she will always remember you.

Fortunately, our readers love their beautiful bovine babies.

Grafton Daily Examiner

