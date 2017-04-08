GALLERY: Dancers give their best at eisteddfod

Ella Butler of Coffs Harbour in the Novice Ballet (10yrs) performing at the Grafton Dance Eisteddfod on April 8, 2017.

THERE were lots of bright colours, tutus and pointed toes at South Grafton High School on the weekend with the beginning of the Grafton Dance Eisteddfod.

Coordinator Diana Welch said it was great to see so many dancers on stage having fun.

"The kids just enjoy it so much, they just love it,” she said.

"It's good for their self-esteem to get out on stage and perform in front of people.”

The eisteddfod runs for a week, finishing at lunch time on Easter Sunday with every age group performing from 5 to opens, which is over 15s.

"You've got ballet, tap, jazz, expressive and contemporary are very popular these now,” Mrs Welch said.

"I think we've got 232 (dancers) doing solos and then we have groups.

"Some kids only do groups and others do groups and solos.”

The Grafton Dance Eisteddfod attracts people from all over the East Coast from Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Casino, Yamba, Inverell the Gold Coast and more.

"Anyone that I know that's involved in sport or dance, the kids are really good ... and I suppose dance teaches dicipline, and grooming, (so there are a lot of positives about dancing).”

The eisteddfod is on all week from 8.30am.