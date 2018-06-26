Menu
Waiting their turn to be presented, some of the McAuley Catholic College girls strain to get a look at their friends as they walk down the red carpet.
GALLERY: Debutantes turn heads at ball

Adam Hourigan
by
26th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
THERE was barely a hair out of place or an unstraightened tie as 27 McAuley Catholic College Year 11 students and their partners trod the red carpet at the school's annual debutante ball.

The pairs were presented to Matron of Honour Fran McHugh, a teacher at the school, and principal Mark O'Farrell in front of a packed auditorium at Grafton District Services Club on Saturday night.

 

While many of the students danced the night away after the formal proceedings, they first had to show off their skills in three rehearsed dances, the rock 'n' roll barn dance, the salsa and the traditional Pride of Erin, to the appreciation of the crowd - and the relief of many students.

Students paid tribute to the teachers who helped them in their journey towards the ball, paying special mention to their year advisor Nikita Robinson.

debutante ball mcauley catholic college
Grafton Daily Examiner

