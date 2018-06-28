Gallery decision delayed

Former gallery director Jude McBean, new director Niomi Sands, member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, deputy premier John Barilaro and Gallery Foundation chairman Rod Watters celebrate the announcement of $7.6m grant for the extension of the Grafton Regional Gallery.

Former gallery director Jude McBean, new director Niomi Sands, member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, deputy premier John Barilaro and Gallery Foundation chairman Rod Watters celebrate the announcement of $7.6m grant for the extension of the Grafton Regional Gallery. Adam Hourigan

THE PLAN FOR the Grafton Regional Gallery has been delayed to the next council meeting in order for Clarence Valley Councillors to receive a briefing on the project.

Cr Andrew Baker put forward the motion after he said there had not been enough time to comprehend the report following its release on Friday.

General manager Ashley Lindsay said this will delay the start date of the project by a month.

"We need to submit a DA and we need to engage someone to help us with that," he said. "At this point, we won't be able to do that."

Cr Greg Clancy asked how critical this month was, and Des Schroder, environment and planning director, said every month is crucial.

"We've got to get it built in two years," he said.

This report before council comes following a funding announcement by deputy premiere John Barilaro.

Despite this, most councillors concluded that they would like more time to absorb the report into the regional gallery, and voted for it to be deferred until next month.