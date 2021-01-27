Menu
Art & Theatre

Gallery donation could earn you public praise

Jenna Thompson
27th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
Future plans to donate to the Grafton Regional Gallery could earn you public praise should a new policy be approved.

Community members have until Friday, February 12, 2021 to share their views on the Gifting & Donor Wall Internal policy which will replace the previous Clarence Valley Council Policy on Naming Rights at Grafton Regional Gallery.

As part of the recent redevelopment of the gallery, a permanent glass donor wall has been erected to recognise the support of philanthropists, non-profit organisations, business, individuals and the local community who donate funds to the Grafton Regional Gallery.

Fortunately, there are spaces on the wall still available for those wishing to donate soon. However, those hoping to splash some cash toward major projects can earn either temporary or permanent naming rights depending on the amount donated.

For example, permanent naming rights could be given when a donation is equal to or greater than 70 per cent of the cost of future infrastructure projects to the value of $7,500,000.

On the other end of the scale, the cheapest donation will set you back around $4,000 with two-year temporary naming rights.

For more information about the new policy download a copy HERE.

