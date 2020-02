Elton John Bennie and the Jets : Elton John opens at C.ex Coffs International Stadium with Bennie and the Jets.

EXPECTATIONS were thrown to the side as Elton John performed above and beyond anything the Coffs Coast could have imagined.

With spectacular lighting, the highest quality sound and the man himself, the night was one concertgoers won't be forgetting anytime soon.

Tonight's second show at C.ex Coffs International Stadium has seen the start time move forward by 15-minutes.

Elton John will take to the stage at 7.15pm instead of 7.30pm as previously listed.