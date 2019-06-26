Gallery event dishes up a treat for soup fans

SIMPLY DELICIOUS: Emmanuelle and Sophie Ramos of Deosa Wholefoods at the Friends of Grafton Gallery Soup Day.

AMONG an array of old favourites and innovative creations, soup lovers of the Clarence Valley were spoilt for choice at the weekend.

More than 100 people packed out Grafton Regional Gallery for the annual Soup Day fundraiser, enjoying soups donated by a range of chefs and businesses across Grafton.

It was a perfect winter's day at the gallery and the Friends of Grafton Gallery president, Heather Brown, was delighted at how the event came together and praised the "wonderful support from the community".

As the primary fundraising event organised by the Friends since 2002, all money raised went towards the gallery's flagship Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award and Ms Brown said this helped make it one of the most important events on the calendar.

"I would certainly like to acknowledge the committee of the Friends, they are a magic group who work really well together and without them today just would not happen."

The event sold out weeks in advance and gallery director Niomi Sands said that as nice as it would be to have more people enjoy the day, the event was close to capacity.

"One of the beautiful things about this event is that it makes this courtyard full and alive and we are so fortunate to have such a wonderful gallery with such a beautiful courtyard," she said.

"That is the charm of Soup Day, to have everyone enjoying the day in the sun in this beautiful courtyard."

Sophie and Emmanuelle Ramos from Deosa Wholefoods were out to show how easy it is to make vegan, gluten-free and inexpensive soup for the masses with their take on pumpkin soup.

"This is showcasing a beautiful vegetable and it contains no preservatives or to upset people with dietary intolerances. While it may be basic, the flavour comes through those beautiful ingredients," Ms Ramos said.