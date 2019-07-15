Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maclean Bowling Club Fashions on the Field 7-9years entrants.
Maclean Bowling Club Fashions on the Field 7-9years entrants. Adam Hourigan
People and Places

GALLERY: Every cute entrant from Maclean Cup kids fashions

Adam Hourigan
by
15th Jul 2019 7:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE KIDS were more than alright as they stepped out onto stage for the Maclean Bowling Club Fashions on the Field.

The revamped competiton run by the Maclean Bowling Club had boys and girls sections for five age divisions and they didn't disappoint with the cutest little babies right up to the stylish teenagers.

Check out all the fashions here.

1-3 Years Entrants

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

4-6 Years Entrants

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

7-9 Years Entrants

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

10-13 Years Entrants

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

14-17 Years Entrants

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Cops stop missing Rockhampton kids outside Grafton

    Cops stop missing Rockhampton kids outside Grafton

    News The Huckleberry Finn group of children — three young teen boys and a girl aged 10 — have been stopped outside Grafton in the car they had driven from Rockhampton.

    IN COURT: 47 people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 47 people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 15

    Saxon's awesome mind helps raise autism awareness

    premium_icon Saxon's awesome mind helps raise autism awareness

    News YouTube tutorials provide unique insight into autism

    MISSING CHILDREN: Pictures released as police ask for help

    MISSING CHILDREN: Pictures released as police ask for help

    News Children believed to have driven from Rockhampton to northern NSW