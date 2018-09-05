GALLERY: Exhibition brings vital message about environment

INSPIRED by the picturesque environment around us, Snapshot by Maclean artists Malcolm King and Julie McKenzie opened on Saturday at the Old Kirk, Yamba.

Mr King said the exhibition was based around the environment and habitat.

"It celebrates what is still there and hopefully we can preserve the remaining part of wild Australia," he said.

Mr King said his work was more concerned about the bigger picture.

"I suppose Gathering Storm is about the approaching of an apocalypse unless there is some paradigm shift with humans in general."

Ms McKenzie said her pieces were more about what was already here and what we could save.

"These pieces are snapshots of the local area or different places we have been," she said.

She said some of the artworks were inspired from Taloumbi, near Brooms Head.

"There are fantastic forests full of ancient grass trees being divided up into (40ha) blocks now."

Mr King said some pieces will go to Sydney Contemporary at Carriageworks in Redfern next week, with three Valley artists and one from Coffs attending.

"We get the Valley art out there into the bigger wider world," he said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Snapshot will be showedat the Old Kirk in Yamba until September 30.