NAIDOC Week celebrations.
GALLERY: Family fun for final NAIDOC Week festivities

Jenna Thompson
by and Kathryn Lewis
13th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
THE Clarence Valley community has wrapped up another successful NAIDOC Week with a celebration of the history, culture and achievements by our Bundjalung, Gumbaynggirr and Yaegl nations.

Festivities kicked off on Monday with about 100 people joining in a celebration march through the Grafton CBD and flag-raising ceremony at Memorial Park. The action then moved to McKittrick Park with a game of footy later in the day.

After raising the Aboriginal flag at Grafton Base Hospital, the younger generations rocked out with a NAIDOC disco on Tuesday night, followed by an Aboriginal art competition on Wednesday.

To finish off the week, crowds teemed into Grafton Showground to enjoy some delicious food, groovy tunes and bask in the glorious weather.

Co-ordinator Bianca Monaghan said she was pleased with how well the week had gone.

