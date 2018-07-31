GALLERY: Firearms, drugs uncovered at Leyburn 'crime scene'

UNCOVERED: Police have uncovered firearms and drug paraphernalia at a homicide crime investigation scene on a Leyburn property, where a search for the body of missing man Sam Price-Purcell will begin today.

POLICE detectives have uncovered an underground drug laboratory, drug paraphernalia and firearms on a Leyburn property where the hunt for the body of a missing man will begin today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Christopher Knight said there was strong evidence linking the alleged death of Sam Price-Purcell to the 70-acre property five minutes south of Leyburn.

"A lot of things have happened that have led up to this point, this is a significant step in the investigation," he said.

Digging will begin at a site on the property, approximately one kilometre off the Toowoomba-Karara Rd.

Police said the owners of the property are not suspects.

Sam Price-Purcell went missing from a Mitchelton address in February 2015 and allegedly travelled towards Toowoomba.

He has never been sighted since.

Snr-Sgt Knight said it had taken a significant amount of planning to reach this point, but he was confident the search would uncover results.

"I am confident in saying that we are aiming towards an outcome," he said.

"We have come here for a very good reason because we truly believe there is or has been evidence at this property and we won't leave until we're satisfied we've done everything humanly possible."

Sam Price-Purcell was said by police to have been involved in drugs and living a transient lifestyle.

Snr-Sgt Knight said the owners of the property were shocked when in excess of 20 police arrived at home to issue a crime scene warrant yesterday.

The owners of the property have been directed to leave while the investigation takes place over the coming week.

Multiple suspects connected to the property are being investigated.

Snr-Sgt Knight urged anyone with any information about Sam Price-Purcell to contact the police.

"We have particular interest in a 2010 SS commodore that he was last seen getting into, and we appeal to the public - anybody -who can put Sam in that car to please come forward," he said.