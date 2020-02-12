Menu
Coramba 11th February 2020An SES Swift Water Rescue Team and SES Cres were kept busy as torrential rains bought flash flooding to the village of Coramba near Coffs Harbour. Photo Frank Redward
News

GALLERY: Flash flooding causes havoc on Coffs Coast

Rachel Vercoe
12th Feb 2020 7:15 AM
A SUDDEN downpour turned into torrential rain, flashes of lightning and deafening thunder as the Coffs Coast went under water from flooding.

It didn't take long for the heavy rain filling up creeks, dams and low lying areas.

As daylight broke, people took in the damage done with farm animal lost in dangerous fast moving creeks, cars swept off roads and the SES back in action after an already busy weekend.

Corama, Upper Orara and Karangi had roads turn into waterways, cutting off traffic in multiple locations including along Mount Browne Road.

According to BOMs latest weather observations for Coffs Harbour Airport, 67.6mm of rain has fallen since 9am.

Coffs Coast Advocate

