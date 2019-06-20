GALLERY: Flying gadgets steal the show at Drone Showcase

BENDING REALITY: Unmanned aerial vehicle operator Gunner Lewis Day from the 20th Surveillance and Target Acquisition Regiment having some fun with a Tiny Whoop racing drone.

BENDING REALITY: Unmanned aerial vehicle operator Gunner Lewis Day from the 20th Surveillance and Target Acquisition Regiment having some fun with a Tiny Whoop racing drone. Alistair Brightman

FROM creating detailed survey maps to helping fertilise sugar cane, there's a use for drones in almost every job.

Crowds young and old at the Brolga Theatre heard from leading industry experts about how drones were helping to change the nation's business scene at yesterday's Fraser Coast Drones and Innovation Showcase.

Unmanned aerial vehicle operator Lewis Day, a Gunner from the 20th Surveillance and Target Acquisition Regiment, showed how to race drones using augmented reality to speed his Tiny Whoop drone through coloured hoops.

Operators of the Westpac Little Ripper Lifesaver drone demonstrated how they could perform a water rescue on the Mary River.

Dr Catherine Ball, the co-creator of the World of Drones Congress and a leading expert in drone technology, spoke passionately about how drones and innovation would impact the future of business.

Councillor Paul Truscott said the feedback from the forum had been "overwhelmingly positive" and the council was keen to welcome any opportunities and initiatives for future drone use.