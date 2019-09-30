GALLERY: Something's brewing at Gate to Plate

Steve Newton and Banjo Hillier from Sanctus Brewing Company enjoy a taste of their latest brew while at the 2019 Gate to Plate in Grafton on Sunday.

WHETHER you prefer a lager, ale or stout, there was something for everyone at the Sanctus Brewing Co tent.

Although still weeks away from officially opening their Townsend brewery to the public, head brewer Banjo Hillier said Sunday's Gate to Plate event in Grafton was the perfect opportunity to introduce their brews to the community.

"We thought we'd test out some of our products with the locals before officially launching and so far it's been a positive reception," he said.

After selling out within two hours, they just might become a new Valley favourite.

"Some of the first beers we were putting down were for the mainstream market, like lager or pale ales that are more malt driven," he said.

"As for the craft beer market, we're doing an XPA or Imperial Stout."

However, one of Mr Hillier's favourites, and what is expected to become a signature of the Sanctus brand, is a blueberry beer.

"It's a semi-soured, blueberry beer from locally sourced blueberries," he said.

"Of course, blueberries don't have that much flavour, so this beer is more about giving a certain texture in your mouth which adds to the complexity of the beer."

Mr Hillier said it took 50kg of blueberries, four raspberries and four blackberries in a thousand litres to create the brew.

"It gives you this nice, subtle fruit note," he said.

"A lot goes into a beer and that's where the complexity comes from. For this particular brew, it's not just a matter of throwing the ingredients together."

Back in Townsend, the final touches are being made to the brewery before it is officially opened, including finalising a food menu to complement each cold brew.

"Our goal is to allow people to come and have a good experience with their meal, so we're making sure to keep the menu simple so as to focus on quality local food," Mr Hillier said.